Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

V D Satheesan criticized the state government's delay in acquiring land for Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims, highlighting Congress's swift action in comparison. He alleged government incompetence and misuse of funds intended for disaster relief. Satheesan praised UDF's unity and accused the Left of showing weaknesses amidst internal disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:37 IST
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, criticized the state government for taking a year to acquire land for Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims, contrasting it with the Congress's four-month effort.

Satheesan revealed that the Congress initially relied on state provisions for 100 homes, but took independent action once the government retracted support. Despite receiving Rs 1,642 crore for disaster victim aid, Satheesan accused the government of failing to provide essential services or infrastructure.

Highlighting the Congress-led Karnataka government's support and the IUML's completed houses, Satheesan asserted the UDF's unity against a weakening Left front, referencing recent disagreements within the CPI(M) and CPI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

