Lok Sabha Resumes Union Budget Debate Amidst Political Thaw

The Lok Sabha resumed its discussion on the Union Budget after days of deadlock caused by opposition demands. The impasse eased after a notice was submitted to remove Speaker Om Birla. The session witnessed chaos, leading to the suspension of several members and the Prime Minister's advised absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, resumed its discussion on the Union Budget on Tuesday following a prolonged deadlock. Opposition demands, primarily centered on allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to address various issues, had stalled proceedings for several days.

The breakthrough came as opposition parties filed a notice seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker. With tensions easing, Congress member Shashi Tharoor was able to initiate the debate upon the session's commencement at 2 PM, presided over by Krishna Prasad Tenneti.

The Budget session had been fraught with disruptions, resulting in the suspension of eight opposition members. Speaker Birla had previously warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of potential disorder, advising him to steer clear of the session during his scheduled response to the President's address.

