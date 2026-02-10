Lok Sabha Resumes Union Budget Debate Amidst Political Thaw

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, resumed its discussion on the Union Budget on Tuesday following a prolonged deadlock. Opposition demands, primarily centered on allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to address various issues, had stalled proceedings for several days.

The breakthrough came as opposition parties filed a notice seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker. With tensions easing, Congress member Shashi Tharoor was able to initiate the debate upon the session's commencement at 2 PM, presided over by Krishna Prasad Tenneti.

The Budget session had been fraught with disruptions, resulting in the suspension of eight opposition members. Speaker Birla had previously warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of potential disorder, advising him to steer clear of the session during his scheduled response to the President's address.

