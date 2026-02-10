Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Russia does not detect any willingness from France to rekindle dialogue at the highest level, despite recent communications between Moscow and Paris.

The comments come in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron sending his top diplomat to Moscow last week, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The absence of initiative for high-ranking discussions from France, as perceived by Moscow, adds tension to the already complex international relations landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)