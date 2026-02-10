Left Menu

Russia-Fr﻿﻿ance Dialogue Stalled: Kremlin's Perspective

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed that despite recent interactions between Moscow and Paris, Russia perceives a lack of intent from France to resume high-level dialogue. This statement follows President Emmanuel Macron dispatching his top diplomat to Moscow the previous week, as reported by sources to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Russia does not detect any willingness from France to rekindle dialogue at the highest level, despite recent communications between Moscow and Paris.

The comments come in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron sending his top diplomat to Moscow last week, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The absence of initiative for high-ranking discussions from France, as perceived by Moscow, adds tension to the already complex international relations landscape.

