Left Menu

Stubborn Beliefs: The Power Play in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues with no signs of resolution. Russian officials remain uncompromising, believing they can 'outsmart' the US. Despite discussions, Putin remains determined to win militarily. The US, under Trump's influence, views itself as a peacemaker but lacks conclusive intelligence on Russia's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:17 IST
Stubborn Beliefs: The Power Play in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A senior European intelligence official revealed to the Associated Press that Russian officials are not genuinely interested in ending the four-year-long invasion of Ukraine. Instead, they believe they can outwit the United States in ongoing negotiations, demonstrating a lack of meaningful cooperation with Washington.

Moscow is delaying talks without compromise, while US-brokered discussions between Russia and Ukraine, touted as positive, show little progress on critical issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains convinced of a potential military victory, despite efforts suggesting advances in peace negotiations.

Estonian intelligence highlights that Putin's belief in victory stems from skewed reports by optimistic subordinates. Meanwhile, US perspectives, influenced by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, fail to recognize the economic costs Russia endures due to the conflict.

TRENDING

1
Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

 Global
2
BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

 India
4
Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026