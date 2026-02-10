A senior European intelligence official revealed to the Associated Press that Russian officials are not genuinely interested in ending the four-year-long invasion of Ukraine. Instead, they believe they can outwit the United States in ongoing negotiations, demonstrating a lack of meaningful cooperation with Washington.

Moscow is delaying talks without compromise, while US-brokered discussions between Russia and Ukraine, touted as positive, show little progress on critical issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains convinced of a potential military victory, despite efforts suggesting advances in peace negotiations.

Estonian intelligence highlights that Putin's belief in victory stems from skewed reports by optimistic subordinates. Meanwhile, US perspectives, influenced by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, fail to recognize the economic costs Russia endures due to the conflict.