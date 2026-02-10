Telangana Gears Up for High-Stakes Urban Local Body Elections

The Telangana Police have taken extensive measures to guarantee the smooth execution of the Urban Local Bodies elections slated for February 11. According to Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, detailed plans are in place for the seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities participating in the polls.

Among the 8,203 polling stations set up, 1,302 have been marked as hyper-sensitive and another 1,926 as sensitive. Special arrangements, including enhanced security presence, have been made to address these concerns. Reddy assured voters of increased visible policing and encouraged everyone to vote freely and without intimidation.

Additionally, 100% webcasting will be implemented both inside and outside all polling stations, particularly at those identified as hyper-sensitive. In a bid to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, 142 FIRs have been registered, and seizures worth over Rs 3 crore in cash and contraband have been made during the pre-election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)