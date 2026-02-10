Left Menu

BJP Demands Inquiry into Makthal Candidate's Tragic Death Amid Allegations Against Congress

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy urges a judicial investigation into a BJP candidate's suicide in Makthal, Telangana, alleging harassment by Congress. The tragic incident occurred on the final day of municipal election campaigning, with BJP criticizing Congress for intimidation and demanding accountability from state authorities and the police.

Updated: 10-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:34 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has issued a call for a judicial inquiry into the suicide of a BJP candidate in Makthal Municipality, Mahbubnagar, Telangana. The demand comes amid claims that the candidate, Erukali Mahadev, faced threats and harassment from the Congress Party before the upcoming municipal elections.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Minister Reddy stated that Mahadev's suicide, occurring at 6 AM, was directly linked to intimidation tactics allegedly employed by the Congress. Reddy condemned these actions and asserted that such behavior would lead to Congress's downfall in the approaching elections.

The BJP and Mahadev's family have alleged ongoing harassment from local leaders since his campaign's commencement. The Telangana BJP describes the incident as part of a worrying trend of intimidation by political opponents, demanding comprehensive investigations and expressing distrust in the state police's willingness to act impartially.

