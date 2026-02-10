BJP's Strategic Move: Sangeeta Khandekar Becomes Chandrapur Mayor with Shiv Sena Support

Sangeeta Khandekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched the mayor's post in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation with a narrow margin, thanks to unexpected support from Shiv Sena (UBT). This outcome thwarted the Congress party's hopes of securing the position, despite having a larger representation.

Political analysts were taken aback by the result, which revealed the intricate dynamics and shifting alliances within Maharashtra's political landscape. The BJP managed 32 votes against Congress's 31, leveraging support across party lines, which included Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators. The Congress's state chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, attributed the loss to alleged strategic voting and interstate political equations unraveling unfavorably.

This development signals significant implications for future political collaborations in Maharashtra, casting a shadow over the previously stable Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-India bloc alliance. The mayoral race's outcome underscored the BJP's political acumen in navigating alliance politics to tilt the election outcome in its favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)