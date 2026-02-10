Voter Roll Update: Significant Deletions in Assam's Jalukbari Constituency
The final electoral roll for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jalukbari constituency shows a 2.05% deletion rate. The updated list includes 2,06,314 electors, with notable reductions in both male and female voters. The Assam Assembly elections are set for March-April, with vote counting in May.
In a significant update, the final electoral roll in Assam's Jalukbari constituency, represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has seen a notable reduction. An official release confirmed that 2.05% of voters were removed in the latest revision, reflecting a decline in registered electors.
The current voter list in Jalukbari includes 2,06,314 individuals, a decrease of 4,310 names compared to the draft roll published in December. The gender distribution shows 1,08,654 women and 97,653 men, with seven individuals identifying as third gender.
Amidst these changes, the Assam Assembly elections are drawing near, scheduled for March-April with counting expected in May. This electoral exercise follows a thorough delimitation process conducted in 2023, impacting 126 constituencies across the state.
