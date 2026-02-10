Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly over Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid Remarks

Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad criticizes BJP's ideology following Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid comments. Citing his Faizabad election win, Prasad claims BJP's ideology falters in Ayodhya. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of using communal rhetoric when insecure about losing power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:41 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized the BJP's ideology, following remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the Babri Masjid. Prasad pointed to his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Faizabad, encompassing Ayodhya, asserting that BJP's mindset is failing.

Prasad stated, "Those who once used force are now temple builders. Their ideology will not succeed here. Ayodhya's people elected me, signaling a rejection of BJP's views." Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked Adityanath, alleging the BJP resorts to communal tactics when fearing electoral defeat.

Adityanath asserted that the Babri Masjid would never be rebuilt, urging adherence to Indian law. He warned those dreaming of its reconstruction, citing the historical 1992 demolition as a deterrent. Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir stands completed post the 2019 Supreme Court decision, with its inauguration in January 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

