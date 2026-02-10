Political Sparks Fly over Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid Remarks

In a heated exchange, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized the BJP's ideology, following remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the Babri Masjid. Prasad pointed to his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Faizabad, encompassing Ayodhya, asserting that BJP's mindset is failing.

Prasad stated, "Those who once used force are now temple builders. Their ideology will not succeed here. Ayodhya's people elected me, signaling a rejection of BJP's views." Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked Adityanath, alleging the BJP resorts to communal tactics when fearing electoral defeat.

Adityanath asserted that the Babri Masjid would never be rebuilt, urging adherence to Indian law. He warned those dreaming of its reconstruction, citing the historical 1992 demolition as a deterrent. Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir stands completed post the 2019 Supreme Court decision, with its inauguration in January 2024.

