Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Move: Delaying Debate to Prevent Disruptions

Amid tensions in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi advised restraint to avoid engineered disruptions during the crucial Budget debate. Congress sources revealed Gandhi's strategic decision to delay his speech to maintain the integrity of the discussion.

The contentious atmosphere in the Lok Sabha began to ease after opposition leaders convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's office to deliberate strategy. Despite calls for Gandhi to lead the debate, he suggested an alternative plan to assure a comprehensive dialogue.

The debate resumed when opposition parties filed a resolution to replace Speaker Om Birla. Krishna Prasad Tenneti facilitated the initiation of the debate by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, marking a temporary end to recent parliamentary gridlocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)