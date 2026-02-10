Strengthening Ties: India and Seychelles Deepen Defence Cooperation
India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Seychelles' military and governmental leaders to bolster defence ties. Key discussions included joint military exercises, maritime security, and MAHASAGAR, a vision for regional security growth. Agreements were signed to enhance collaboration across multiple areas, including security and technology.
India and Seychelles are set to enhance their defence cooperation, with Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh leading discussions in New Delhi. Key participants included Seychelles' Chief of Defence Forces Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Barry Faure.
The talks focused on building long-term military collaboration, with emphasis on joint exercises and regional maritime security, under the strategic framework termed MAHASAGAR. This initiative underscores India's commitment to sustainable security and growth in the Indian Ocean Region.
The dialogue coincides with the inking of seven bilateral pacts aimed at boosting cooperation in digital and maritime domains. These efforts highlight the nations' shared vision for a secure and prosperous partnership in the future.
