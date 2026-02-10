India's Union Budget Ignites Debate on Regional Allocations and Priorities

The Union Budget 2026-27 has become a lightning rod for debate, as members of the BJD criticized the central government for allegedly sidelining Odisha. Party member Sulata Deo pointed out the lack of budgetary provisions for Odisha, contrasting it with a Rs 60-crore allocation to Bangladesh amidst rising state debts.

Subhasish Khuntia highlighted the fiscal contributions of Odisha railways, questioning why profit-making regions receive less funding than loss-making states. Meanwhile, the budget sparked disappointment across other regions, with concerns about underfunding children's development and the quality of infrastructure in Delhi schools taking center stage.

The issue of regional allocation remains contentious as stakeholders from Odisha to Kerala voice their dissatisfaction over the national budget's priorities. Calls for reconsideration of fund distribution reflect broader concerns about equitable economic development and the fulfillment of national policies aimed at children's education and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)