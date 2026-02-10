Left Menu

India's Union Budget Ignites Debate on Regional Allocations and Priorities

The Union Budget 2026-27 has sparked controversy, drawing criticism for neglecting Odisha while allocating funds to Bangladesh. BJD members scrutinize the increased state loan and railway allocations, questioning the disparities affecting revenue-generating states like Odisha. Meanwhile, the budget's limited allocation for children's development, coupled with infrastructure issues in Delhi schools, emphasizes concerns about national priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:28 IST
India's Union Budget Ignites Debate on Regional Allocations and Priorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2026-27 has become a lightning rod for debate, as members of the BJD criticized the central government for allegedly sidelining Odisha. Party member Sulata Deo pointed out the lack of budgetary provisions for Odisha, contrasting it with a Rs 60-crore allocation to Bangladesh amidst rising state debts.

Subhasish Khuntia highlighted the fiscal contributions of Odisha railways, questioning why profit-making regions receive less funding than loss-making states. Meanwhile, the budget sparked disappointment across other regions, with concerns about underfunding children's development and the quality of infrastructure in Delhi schools taking center stage.

The issue of regional allocation remains contentious as stakeholders from Odisha to Kerala voice their dissatisfaction over the national budget's priorities. Calls for reconsideration of fund distribution reflect broader concerns about equitable economic development and the fulfillment of national policies aimed at children's education and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Scrutiny: Telecom Giants Questioned Over Capitol Attack Data Collection

Senate Scrutiny: Telecom Giants Questioned Over Capitol Attack Data Collecti...

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers

Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers

 India
3
Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

 India
4
Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation

Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026