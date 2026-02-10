Ramdas Athawale Denounces Sabotage Claims in Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale categorically denied allegations of sabotage in the plane crash that resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month. Athawale called for a thorough investigation after doubts were voiced by Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA and nephew of the late Ajit Pawar.

Despite Rohit Pawar's allegations suggesting potential sabotage, Athawale dismissed these claims, citing Sharad Pawar's previous confirmation of the event as an accident. He urged officials to conduct a detailed investigation, ensuring accountability for any lapses in safety measures, suggesting that the pilot might have bypassed Baramati airport for Pune.

Athawale, who visited Sharad Pawar during his recovery in Pune, confirmed the senior leader's stable condition. Meanwhile, he also criticized speculations around former Army Chief General M M Naravane's memoir, hinting at political motives to tarnish Prime Minister Modi's image.