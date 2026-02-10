Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Denounces Sabotage Claims in Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has rejected claims of foul play in the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, calling for an extensive probe. Despite suspicions from Ajit Pawar's nephew, Athawale insists no sabotage occurred but demands accountability and a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.

Updated: 10-02-2026 20:35 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale categorically denied allegations of sabotage in the plane crash that resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month. Athawale called for a thorough investigation after doubts were voiced by Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA and nephew of the late Ajit Pawar.

Despite Rohit Pawar's allegations suggesting potential sabotage, Athawale dismissed these claims, citing Sharad Pawar's previous confirmation of the event as an accident. He urged officials to conduct a detailed investigation, ensuring accountability for any lapses in safety measures, suggesting that the pilot might have bypassed Baramati airport for Pune.

Athawale, who visited Sharad Pawar during his recovery in Pune, confirmed the senior leader's stable condition. Meanwhile, he also criticized speculations around former Army Chief General M M Naravane's memoir, hinting at political motives to tarnish Prime Minister Modi's image.

