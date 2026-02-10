Left Menu

Congress Denounces Budget as a 'Casteist Betrayal'

The Congress party criticized the Union Budget, labeling it a betrayal towards Dalits and Adivasis. They alleged that funds intended for these communities were diverted and underutilized. Congress leaders highlighted reduced allocations for targeted welfare schemes and cuts to the National Overseas Scholarship affecting marginalized students.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:40 IST
  • India

The controversy surrounding the Union Budget has taken a sharp turn as the Congress party voices strong criticism of the financial allocations. Terming the budget a 'casteist betrayal', Congress alleges a serious neglect of funds meant for Dalits and Adivasis.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, the SC Department head, along with Vikrant Bhuria, Adivasi Congress Chairman, highlighted the discrepancy in projected allocations versus actual earmarking. Despite an announced Rs 1.96 lakh crore for Scheduled Castes and Rs 1.41 lakh crore for Scheduled Tribes, the party claims significant shortfalls in targeted welfare schemes.

Furthermore, they pointed to reduced funding for the National Overseas Scholarship, which has drastically impacted the number of supported students from SC, ST, and OBC communities. The Congress warns that these budgetary decisions reflect exclusion over empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

