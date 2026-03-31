DMK chief Stalin, at Tiruvarur rally, lists welfare schemes including Rs 1,000 assistance for women, CM Breakfast scheme.
PTI | Tiruvarur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:08 IST
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DMK chief Stalin, at Tiruvarur rally, lists welfare schemes including Rs 1,000 assistance for women, CM Breakfast scheme.
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- assistance
- CM Breakfast
- schemes
- public support
- government
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