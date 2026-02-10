Left Menu

Municipal Election Day in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will vote in Kodangal for the municipal elections on February 11. The elections involve 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, with polling from 7 am to 5 pm. Vote counting is set for February 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:52 IST
Municipal Election Day in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's municipal election day will see Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy casting his vote in the Kodangal area of Vikarabad district. Scheduled for February 11, this election encompasses 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, marking a significant political event in the region.

Chief Minister Reddy, representing Kodangal as an MLA, plans to vote at 11.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School. After participating in this democratic process, he will return to Hyderabad, as confirmed by a press release.

The polling opens at 7 am and concludes by 5 pm, with the crucial process of counting votes slated for February 13. The municipal elections are closely watched as they can impact governance and local policies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Railways' Stainless Steel Breakthrough: Revolutionizing Salt Transport

Indian Railways' Stainless Steel Breakthrough: Revolutionizing Salt Transpor...

 India
2
Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Mysterious Death

Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Myster...

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir's SASCI Loan: Opportunity or Debt Trap?

Jammu and Kashmir's SASCI Loan: Opportunity or Debt Trap?

 India
4
India and China Emphasize Peace at Strategic Dialogue Amidst Bilateral Progress

India and China Emphasize Peace at Strategic Dialogue Amidst Bilateral Progr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026