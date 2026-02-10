Municipal Election Day in Telangana

Telangana's municipal election day will see Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy casting his vote in the Kodangal area of Vikarabad district. Scheduled for February 11, this election encompasses 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, marking a significant political event in the region.

Chief Minister Reddy, representing Kodangal as an MLA, plans to vote at 11.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School. After participating in this democratic process, he will return to Hyderabad, as confirmed by a press release.

The polling opens at 7 am and concludes by 5 pm, with the crucial process of counting votes slated for February 13. The municipal elections are closely watched as they can impact governance and local policies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)