Venezuelan Political Turmoil: The Recapture of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a Venezuelan opposition politician and ally of Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, is currently under house arrest in Maracaibo. His son, Ramon, confirmed the development shortly after Guanipa's release and subsequent recapture.

Ramon expressed relief on social media, emphasizing the importance of a family reunion, but pointed to the continued injustice of house arrest as political imprisonment. This situation unfolds amid ongoing U.S. pressure since the Trump administration's forceful moves against President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan government denies the existence of political prisoners, although they claim the release of nearly 900 detainees without clarifying the timeline. Guanipa, previously imprisoned for more than eight months on accusations he has denied, was forcibly recaptured on accusations of leading a terrorist plot following the contested 2024 presidential vote.

