Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Alleged Suicide
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns following the alleged suicide of a municipal election candidate in Telangana. In a recent press conference, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of 45-year-old E Mahadevappa.
Reddy accused the ruling Congress party of using intimidation tactics against BJP candidates, alleging misuse of state machinery by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. E Mahadevappa, a candidate for the councillor's post in the Makthal municipality, was found dead just a day before polling.
In the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, BJP members highlighted the alleged harassment of their candidates and claimed influence in elections through muscle and money power. The incident has escalated political tensions in Telangana as municipal elections proceed.
