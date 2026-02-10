Starmer Vows to Lead Amidst Party Turmoil

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed his dedication to changing Britain, dismissing calls from within the Labour Party for his resignation. The challenge to his leadership comes as Starmer faces scrutiny over appointing Peter Mandelson due to the latter's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

At a community centre in southern England, Starmer emphasized his commitment to the nation and vowed to battle the populist Reform UK party. Despite losing aides and facing calls to step down, he has secured backing from top party ministers and potential leadership rivals, including Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham.

Mandelson's association with Epstein has triggered significant controversy, especially after U.S. emails suggested Mandelson leaked UK financial discussions to Epstein. With a police investigation underway, the situation poses a substantial threat to Starmer's leadership.

