Macron's Strategic Visit: India-France Ties Strengthened

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to embark on a three-day visit to India next week. His itinerary includes attending the AI Impact Summit and engaging in crucial talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance collaboration in sectors such as trade and defence.

The visit commences on February 17 in Mumbai, where Macron and Modi will launch the India-France Year of Innovation. This celebration will highlight cultural, trade, and technological innovation over the next three years.

Ahead of the summit in New Delhi on February 19, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)