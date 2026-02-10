Left Menu

Macron's Strategic Visit: India-France Ties Strengthened

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India for three days to attend the AI Impact Summit and engage in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit aims to strengthen ties in trade, defence, and innovation. Key events include the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:27 IST
Macron's Strategic Visit: India-France Ties Strengthened
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to embark on a three-day visit to India next week. His itinerary includes attending the AI Impact Summit and engaging in crucial talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance collaboration in sectors such as trade and defence.

The visit commences on February 17 in Mumbai, where Macron and Modi will launch the India-France Year of Innovation. This celebration will highlight cultural, trade, and technological innovation over the next three years.

Ahead of the summit in New Delhi on February 19, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate in Bihar Over NEET Aspirant's Death Probe

Tensions Escalate in Bihar Over NEET Aspirant's Death Probe

 India
2
EU's Asylum Shakeup: Fast-Tracking and 'Safe' Country Controversy

EU's Asylum Shakeup: Fast-Tracking and 'Safe' Country Controversy

 Global
3
Karnataka Congress Power Play: Shivakumar Urges Silence Amid CM Tussle

Karnataka Congress Power Play: Shivakumar Urges Silence Amid CM Tussle

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Pakistan's T20 World Cup Reversal

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Pakistan's T20 World Cup Reversal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026