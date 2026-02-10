Macron's Strategic Visit: India-France Ties Strengthened
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India for three days to attend the AI Impact Summit and engage in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit aims to strengthen ties in trade, defence, and innovation. Key events include the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation.
- Country:
- India
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to embark on a three-day visit to India next week. His itinerary includes attending the AI Impact Summit and engaging in crucial talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance collaboration in sectors such as trade and defence.
The visit commences on February 17 in Mumbai, where Macron and Modi will launch the India-France Year of Innovation. This celebration will highlight cultural, trade, and technological innovation over the next three years.
Ahead of the summit in New Delhi on February 19, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Modi
- India
- France
- AI Summit
- trade
- defence
- innovation
- strategic partnership
- bilateral ties
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Hindu Trader's Murder Highlights Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh
India's Strategic Energy and Trade Maneuvers: Parliament Briefed
Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers
Congress Criticizes India-US Trade Deal as 'Coerced Opening'
India–US Trade Agreement: A New Frontier for Growth