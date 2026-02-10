Left Menu

Lok Sabha Reignites: Union Budget Debate Begins Amid Political Tensions

The Lok Sabha began discussion on the Union Budget after days of opposition demands, particularly around Rahul Gandhi's right to speak. A resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla was considered as discussions resumed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond after 18 hours allocated for the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:51 IST
Lok Sabha Reignites: Union Budget Debate Begins Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The impasse within the Lok Sabha came to an end as discussions on the Union Budget finally commenced. Political tensions soared when the opposition insisted that Rahul Gandhi be granted an opportunity to address various issues.

On Tuesday, after several interruptions and adjournments, the House reconvened at 2 PM. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor initiated the debate following Chairperson Krishna Prasad Tenneti's invitation.

Amid fast-paced developments, a resolution was proposed to remove Speaker Om Birla. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond to the debates, which were allocated 18 hours by the business advisory committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Pakistan's T20 World Cup Reversal

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Pakistan's T20 World Cup Reversal

 India
2
Tragic End: Hindu Trader's Murder Highlights Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

Tragic End: Hindu Trader's Murder Highlights Rising Communal Tensions in Ban...

 Bangladesh
3
Controversy Erupts Over Telangana Municipal Polls: BJP Cries Foul Play

Controversy Erupts Over Telangana Municipal Polls: BJP Cries Foul Play

 India
4
UPUMS to Launch Trauma Centre and Rural Health Initiatives

UPUMS to Launch Trauma Centre and Rural Health Initiatives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026