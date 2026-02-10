Lok Sabha Reignites: Union Budget Debate Begins Amid Political Tensions

The impasse within the Lok Sabha came to an end as discussions on the Union Budget finally commenced. Political tensions soared when the opposition insisted that Rahul Gandhi be granted an opportunity to address various issues.

On Tuesday, after several interruptions and adjournments, the House reconvened at 2 PM. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor initiated the debate following Chairperson Krishna Prasad Tenneti's invitation.

Amid fast-paced developments, a resolution was proposed to remove Speaker Om Birla. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond to the debates, which were allocated 18 hours by the business advisory committee.

