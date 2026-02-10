Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash: Conspiracy or Tragic Accident?

In a startling revelation, Rohit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchand Pawar), levied allegations of a possible conspiracy in the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Addressing the media, Rohit Pawar raised doubts about the circumstances leading to the incident, fueling speculation across Maharashtra.

Pawar highlighted an atmosphere of suspicion and intrigue, drawing attention to a last-minute change in Ajit Pawar's travel itinerary. According to Rohit Pawar, Ajit was scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Pune by car but opted for the ill-fated flight instead, after a high-stakes meeting with a prominent leader, deepening the mystery.

As investigations advance, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced the successful recovery of the black box from the crashed aircraft. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and Directorate General of Civil Aviation are working swiftly to review the data, with preliminary findings expected soon. Authorities urge patience as they ensure a thorough investigation according to standard protocols.