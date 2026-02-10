Left Menu

Kavita Mule Elected as Nanded's First Woman Mayor Amid Fierce Contest

Kavita Mule of the BJP has been elected as the new Mayor of Nanded city in Maharashtra, triumphing in a competitive three-way race. Mule secured a decisive win with support from BJP's 45 seats and allies, marking a significant political development for the city.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:13 IST
In a landmark decision, Kavita Mule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected as the new Mayor of Nanded city, central Maharashtra. Mule emerged victorious in a tightly contested election, defeating her nearest rival by a margin of 35 votes.

The election was part of a broader civic body poll held in conjunction with 28 other municipalities across the state last month. Deepaksingh Rawat, also from the BJP, was elected as Deputy Mayor of the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC).

Kavita Mule's victory, supported by the Shiv Sena and an independent member, saw her secure 50 votes against opposition candidates. This new majority is a significant achievement for the BJP in Nanded's 81-member corporation, where the party commands 45 seats.

