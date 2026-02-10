Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

A heated political dispute has broken out in Kerala, ignited by the remarks of poet K Satchidanandan. The poet suggested that democracy demands alternating power between the ruling and opposition parties, which has drawn sharp responses from key political figures.

CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty accused Satchidanandan of undermining democratic struggles, asserting that the poet's comments serve right-wing politics. Sivankutty emphasized that the continued rule of the Left is vital to preserving secular values amid the nation's political challenges.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V D Satheesan defended cultural activists criticizing the government, highlighting disillusionment among former Left supporters. He noted that the public mood reflects a desire for political change, suggesting a growing sentiment against a third consecutive term for Kerala's current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)