Diplomatic Delicacy: VP JD Vance's Armenian Visit Stirs Controversy

Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Armenia has drawn attention following a deleted social media post referring to the Armenian massacres of 1915 as 'genocide.' This post, initially shared from his official account, was removed due to its potential diplomatic repercussions with NATO ally Turkey, which disputes the genocide label.

During his two-day tour, Vance and his wife participated in a memorial ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, marking the first visit by a U.S. vice president to the region. The ceremony underscored Armenia's historical significance and sought to honor the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the Ottoman Empire's final years.

The visit also included discussions and agreements with Armenian leadership to enhance diplomatic ties and cooperation. Highlighting Armenia and Azerbaijan's ongoing strategic value, Vance signed a new deal with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, potentially paving the way for a U.S.-built nuclear power plant in Armenia and emphasizing a shift in regional influence away from Russia.