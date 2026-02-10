Left Menu

Progressive Victory: Analilia Mejia Secures Democratic Nomination in Close New Jersey Race

Analilia Mejia clinched the Democratic nomination for New Jersey's 11th District, narrowly defeating former U.S. Representative Tom Malinowski. The progressive victory positions Mejia as the favorite for the U.S. House seat, currently vacant due to Mikie Sherrill's departure. Mejia will face Republican Joe Hathaway in the upcoming special election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:23 IST
Progressive Victory: Analilia Mejia Secures Democratic Nomination in Close New Jersey Race

In a closely contested race, Analilia Mejia emerged as the Democratic nominee for New Jersey's 11th District, overcoming former U.S. Representative Tom Malinowski. The results, finalized after days of deliberation, put Mejia in a strong position to claim the vacant U.S. House seat formerly held by Mikie Sherrill.

Mejia, noted for her progressive stance and leadership in Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign, received substantial support from key figures like Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. With a nearly 900-vote lead, she will advance to face Republican Joe Hathaway in April's special election, strategically positioned as the frontrunner.

The upcoming special election holds significant weight as it may alter the narrow Republican majority in the House. Though Republicans are poised to strengthen their numbers with upcoming contests in Georgia and California, Mejia's potential win could shift the balance, highlighting the high-stakes nature of the midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
2
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India
3
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
4
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026