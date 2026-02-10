Former HPCC Chief Urges BJP to Advocate for Himachal's Revenue Grant
Pratibha Singh, former HPCC president, has called on the state's BJP to ensure the continuity of the Revenue Deficit Grant from the Centre. She emphasized that its suspension would impact Himachal's economy and urged bipartisan support to safeguard the state's financial and environmental contributions.
- Country:
- India
Pratibha Singh, the former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, urged the state BJP on Tuesday to engage with central leaders to prevent the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to Himachal Pradesh. According to Singh, halting the RDG would severely threaten not only the state's current financial health but also its future economic prospects.
She appealed to the BJP leaders to discuss this pressing matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the issue transcends political lines and focuses on safeguarding Himachal Pradesh's rights and dignity. Singh accused previous BJP-led governments at the Centre of refraining from such an extreme step of cutting compensation for the state's revenue losses.
Highlighting Himachal Pradesh's pivotal role in preserving the nation's natural environment, Singh stated that both Congress and BJP administrations have historically taken measures to protect the state's forests and rivers, earning international acclaim. She argued that these efforts merit the continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant and warned that without addressing this issue, future state administrations would face significant challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and China: Constructive Rivals in Global Economy
India's Economy: Alive Amidst Global Challenges
Jaguar Land Rover's New Plant in Tamil Nadu: A Boost for Local Economy
Karnataka's New Innovation Wave: Deep Tech and Blue Economy
Himachal's Financial Crossroads: Navigating Without Revenue Deficit Grant