Former HPCC Chief Urges BJP to Advocate for Himachal's Revenue Grant

Pratibha Singh, former HPCC president, has called on the state's BJP to ensure the continuity of the Revenue Deficit Grant from the Centre. She emphasized that its suspension would impact Himachal's economy and urged bipartisan support to safeguard the state's financial and environmental contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:41 IST
Former Himchal Pradesh Congress Committe president Pratibha Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pratibha Singh, the former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, urged the state BJP on Tuesday to engage with central leaders to prevent the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to Himachal Pradesh. According to Singh, halting the RDG would severely threaten not only the state's current financial health but also its future economic prospects.

She appealed to the BJP leaders to discuss this pressing matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the issue transcends political lines and focuses on safeguarding Himachal Pradesh's rights and dignity. Singh accused previous BJP-led governments at the Centre of refraining from such an extreme step of cutting compensation for the state's revenue losses.

Highlighting Himachal Pradesh's pivotal role in preserving the nation's natural environment, Singh stated that both Congress and BJP administrations have historically taken measures to protect the state's forests and rivers, earning international acclaim. She argued that these efforts merit the continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant and warned that without addressing this issue, future state administrations would face significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

