Commerce Secretary Faces Resignation Calls Over Epstein Links
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing bipartisan calls for resignation after acknowledging meetings with Jeffrey Epstein post-2005. Lutnick, who previously claimed to have cut ties with Epstein, now admits meetings in 2011 and 2012. Lawmakers express concern over misleading statements and accountability demands.
- Country:
- United States
Amidst intensifying scrutiny, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is encountering bipartisan calls for his resignation following his admission of contacts with Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein's 2008 conviction. This comes in stark contrast to Lutnick's earlier assertions that he had no dealings with Epstein post-2005.
During a Senate hearing, Lutnick revealed he engaged in two meetings with Epstein in 2011 and 2012, contradicting his previous statements. His ties with Epstein, now coming to light, are raising concerns among lawmakers about the integrity of his prior testimonies.
As public pressure mounts, lawmakers from both parties urge accountability, stressing the importance of transparency and truthfulness from government officials. Meanwhile, Lutnick's ties to Epstein have brought the issue of accountability into sharp relief in the U.S., contrasting with swifter repercussions in other countries.