National Governors Association Cancels Meeting Amid White House Controversy

The National Governors Association canceled their annual meeting with President Trump due to the exclusion of Democratic governors from the event. The decision highlights tensions over non-partisan collaboration at a critical time in U.S. history. Trump's actions have received criticism for undermining federal-state cooperation and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 02:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Governors Association has called off a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this month due to the exclusion of Democratic governors from the event, as confirmed by Chairman Kevin Stitt. Traditionally, the U.S. president hosts governors from across the country for a meeting in Washington, which includes discussions with Cabinet officials and formal events.

Brandon Tatum, CEO of the bipartisan association representing U.S. governors, expressed that disinviting governors ruins vital opportunities for federal-state collaboration. He emphasized the importance of unity and engagement, especially during such a pivotal time in the nation's history.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president's action, stating that he can choose whom he invites to official events. While President Trump has planned a separate bipartisan dinner, reports indicate he personally excluded certain Democratic governors, adding to the controversy surrounding the meeting's cancellation.

