The White House recently faced a diplomatic challenge after deleting a social media post from Vice President JD Vance's account. The post acknowledged the Armenian massacres as genocide, contradicting the official U.S. stance that aligns with NATO ally Turkey's denial of the term.

Vance was on a historic visit to Armenia, the first by a U.S. vice president, visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. His social media referred to honoring the 1.5 million Armenians killed, a statement later retracted by staff.

U.S. policy remains unchanged since Trump avoided using 'genocide' in 2025. Vance's visit aimed to promote peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reinforcing U.S. strategic interests in the region.