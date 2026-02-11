Controversial Social Media Post: Vice President's Armenian Genocide Tribute Sparks Diplomatic Sensitivity
The White House deleted a social media post from Vice President JD Vance's account, which described a visit to Armenia's genocide memorial. The post contradicted U.S. ally Turkey's stance. Vance's visit aimed to honor victims, promote agreements, and build strategic partnerships in the Caucasus region.
The White House recently faced a diplomatic challenge after deleting a social media post from Vice President JD Vance's account. The post acknowledged the Armenian massacres as genocide, contradicting the official U.S. stance that aligns with NATO ally Turkey's denial of the term.
Vance was on a historic visit to Armenia, the first by a U.S. vice president, visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. His social media referred to honoring the 1.5 million Armenians killed, a statement later retracted by staff.
U.S. policy remains unchanged since Trump avoided using 'genocide' in 2025. Vance's visit aimed to promote peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reinforcing U.S. strategic interests in the region.
