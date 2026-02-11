Left Menu

Olympic Tensions: Skier's Free Speech Sparks Political Uproar

Freestyle skier Hunter Hess's remarks about feeling conflicted competing for the U.S. amidst political tensions ignited a social media backlash from President Trump. Teammates rallied around Hess, defending his free speech and highlighting the intersection of sport and politics at the Winter Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 02:30 IST
America's Winter Olympics delegation found itself embroiled in controversy when President Donald Trump labeled freestyle skier Hunter Hess a "real loser" after the athlete expressed conflict over representing the U.S. amid political tensions. His comments sparked widespread support from teammates who defended his freedom of expression.

The situation highlighted the uneasy intersection of sports and politics, as athletes like Ben Ogden and Zak Ketterson criticized the backlash against Hess while emphasizing the importance of free speech. Ogden found the criticism disheartening, as it challenged the nation's commitment to allowing diverse opinions.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee chief executive Sarah Hirshland also weighed in, underscoring the athletes' rights to voice their opinions. They called for unity and urged for Hess's remarks to be understood in context, reflecting on the athletes' love for their country despite internal conflicts.

