Puducherry's Financial Path: Interim Budget 2026-2027 Revealed

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, who also manages the finance portfolio, is set to present an interim budget for the fiscal year 2026-2027 on February 12. The event in the territorial Assembly will mark the beginning of budgetary discussions for the coming term.

Owing to the upcoming Assembly elections, a detailed and comprehensive budget will not be delivered at this time. Instead, Rangasamy will propose a Vote on Account bill, crucial for allocating funds to departments to cover expenses during the initial months of the fiscal year.

Additionally, the House, comprising 30 elected and three nominated legislators, will deliberate on and pass supplementary grants for the ongoing fiscal year 2025-2026. Rangasamy heads the governance of the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry, striving to ensure fiscal stability during the transition period.