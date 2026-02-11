House Rejects GOP Tariff Challenge Blockade

The U.S. House of Representatives, narrowly divided, rejected a Republican attempt to block legislative challenges to President Donald Trump's tariffs, a decision that may allow Democrats to undo tariffs on Canada. The vote was close, with 217 against and 214 in favor, which included three Republicans siding with the Democrats.

The proposed prohibition was a component of a debate-opening measure for unrelated bills. Representative Don Bacon, a Republican, stated his opposition to the ban, emphasizing the importance of Congress's ability to debate tariffs, referred to as a 'net negative' impacting American consumers, manufacturers, and farmers.

This decision presents a significant hurdle for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who needs to maintain Republican solidarity on measures opposed by Democrats. The issue centers around Trump's national emergency declaration, which enabled trade measures that Democrats now seek to terminate. Economic concerns include a $1,400 annual tariff cost per U.S. household, as reported by the Yale Budget Lab.

