Erdogan Shakes Up Turkish Cabinet with Key Appointments
President Tayyip Erdogan has conducted a minor reshuffle in the Turkish Cabinet, appointing Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister and Mustafa Ciftci as the new interior minister. This move replaces Yilmaz Tunc and Ali Yerlikaya respectively, marking a significant change in the country's justice and interior leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:35 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a strategic cabinet reshuffle, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the appointment of Istanbul's chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister, according to the Official Gazette.
This decision sees Gurlek taking over from Yilmaz Tunc, marking a pivotal change in the Ministry of Justice. Alongside this development, Erdogan appointed Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as the new interior minister, replacing Ali Yerlikaya.
The reshuffle highlights Erdogan's ongoing adjustments within the government, potentially impacting the nation's justice and security landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department's Failed Indictment of Democratic Lawmakers Sparks Controversy
Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice
Justice Department Probes Election Allegations in Georgia
Opposition Condemns Chief Minister's Remarks as 'Black Day' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Virginia's Law: A New Dawn for Justice in Sex Trafficking Cases