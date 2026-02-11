Left Menu

Erdogan Shakes Up Turkish Cabinet with Key Appointments

President Tayyip Erdogan has conducted a minor reshuffle in the Turkish Cabinet, appointing Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister and Mustafa Ciftci as the new interior minister. This move replaces Yilmaz Tunc and Ali Yerlikaya respectively, marking a significant change in the country's justice and interior leadership.

In a strategic cabinet reshuffle, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the appointment of Istanbul's chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister, according to the Official Gazette.

This decision sees Gurlek taking over from Yilmaz Tunc, marking a pivotal change in the Ministry of Justice. Alongside this development, Erdogan appointed Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as the new interior minister, replacing Ali Yerlikaya.

The reshuffle highlights Erdogan's ongoing adjustments within the government, potentially impacting the nation's justice and security landscape.

