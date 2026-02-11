Salman Khan's Attendance at RSS Event Sparks Controversy
Bollywood star Salman Khan's participation in the RSS centenary event has raised eyebrows, with Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi suggesting government pressure influenced his decision. Meanwhile, Maharashtra leaders Fadnavis and Thackeray exchange barbs over criticisms surrounding the event and its invitation list.
Bollywood luminary Salman Khan found himself at the center of a political storm after attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary event. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Azmi claims Khan's presence was likely influenced by political pressure. Speaking on Tuesday, Azmi expressed doubts about Khan's ability to defy ruling party mandates.
The RSS's two-day centenary event, themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons," concluded on February 8. During the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for disparaging comments about the RSS, suggesting that those left off the invitation list were the loudest critics.
Fadnavis remarked, "Those who were not invited to the event tend to criticize it the most. The event aimed to address questions concerning the RSS and provide clarity." Thackeray responded, implying that attendees were motivated by political pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government rather than genuine interest in the RSS's work.
