Left Menu

Salman Khan's Attendance at RSS Event Sparks Controversy

Bollywood star Salman Khan's participation in the RSS centenary event has raised eyebrows, with Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi suggesting government pressure influenced his decision. Meanwhile, Maharashtra leaders Fadnavis and Thackeray exchange barbs over criticisms surrounding the event and its invitation list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:40 IST
Salman Khan's Attendance at RSS Event Sparks Controversy
SP MLA Abu Azmi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminary Salman Khan found himself at the center of a political storm after attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary event. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Azmi claims Khan's presence was likely influenced by political pressure. Speaking on Tuesday, Azmi expressed doubts about Khan's ability to defy ruling party mandates.

The RSS's two-day centenary event, themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons," concluded on February 8. During the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for disparaging comments about the RSS, suggesting that those left off the invitation list were the loudest critics.

Fadnavis remarked, "Those who were not invited to the event tend to criticize it the most. The event aimed to address questions concerning the RSS and provide clarity." Thackeray responded, implying that attendees were motivated by political pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government rather than genuine interest in the RSS's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India
2
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India
3
Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
4
Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026