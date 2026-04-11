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Church's Hard-Hitting Editorial Challenges FCRA Amendments Amidst Political Controversy

The 'Deepika Daily', backed by the church, published an editorial criticizing 'political opportunists' concerning potential FCRA amendments impacting minorities. It emphasized the unchanged stance of the church against attempts to stifle minority voices. The contention arises as political figures controversially address religious community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:18 IST
Church's Hard-Hitting Editorial Challenges FCRA Amendments Amidst Political Controversy
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  • India

The 'Deepika Daily', a Malayalam daily supported by the church, recently published a critical editorial amidst a heated debate over proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The editorial strongly criticized 'political opportunists' for allegedly attempting to silence discussions on issues affecting minority communities.

In its editorial, the publication reaffirmed the church's stance against any threats aimed at suppressing voices that speak up for minority rights. It highlighted several instances where laws ostensibly benefiting all have disproportionately impacted minorities. The piece warns against efforts to curtail discourse surrounding the FCRA, despite political pressures.

The controversy has deepened after comments from BJP leader P C George and his son alleged certain bishops were politically motivated, sparking tensions between church leaders and political figures. George claimed the FCRA amendment bill would maintain transparency without harm to any religious groups, a claim opposed by Kerala's Christian churches.

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