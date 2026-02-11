Congress' Solo Gamble: A Turning Point in Bengal's Political Arena

The Congress party's bold decision to contest all 294 assembly seats in West Bengal on its own is reshaping the political landscape in the state. The move dissolves the long-standing Congress-Left alliance, a partnership dating back to 2016, and redirects focus onto the dominant TMC and BJP parties.

Congress leaders argue that previous alliances led to diminishing returns and are now focusing on consolidating their own vote base. However, this shift has essentially reduced the opposition space, leaving TMC and BJP as the primary contenders in the upcoming elections, potentially benefiting the BJP through anti-incumbency vote consolidation.

Political analysts believe that this change signifies a resignation to the prevailing political reality rather than a chance for revival, with the TMC expected to consolidate minority votes, leaving the BJP to capitalize on anti-TMC sentiments. The upcoming assembly elections will now hinge on this two-party contest.