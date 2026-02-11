Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Unparliamentary Remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced significant disruptions for the second consecutive day, as BJP legislators demanded an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The controversy stemmed from remarks deemed "unparliamentary" against the BJP, leading to heightened tensions during the proceedings.

Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's efforts to maintain order and continue with the scheduled Question Hour, BJP member Sham Lal Sharma insisted on an apology or a statement from the Speaker in the Chief Minister's absence. Health Minister Sakeena Itoo countered the BJP's demands by accusing its members of similarly unparliamentary behavior, particularly against Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Choudhary suggested a thorough examination and expunging of such language from the records to facilitate uninterrupted proceedings. However, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma rejected this approach, leading a walkout with chants of "derogatory sarkar hai hai" and "unparliamentary sarkar hai hai," in addition to "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

(With inputs from agencies.)