Political Storm Over Unpublished Army Chief's Memoir Quotation

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has launched a fierce critique of the Narendra Modi administration for allegedly blocking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from referencing the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. He argues that citizens deserve transparency regarding India's policy on China and Prime Minister Modi's perspective on the matter.

Bhagat told ANI on Tuesday that the book's unpublished status is irrelevant to the core issue. He questioned whether General Naravane has denied Gandhi's claims, emphasizing the public's right to understand India's and PM Modi's positions on China. Bhagat contends that the government isn't afraid of questions, but rather, of the people who dare to ask them. The controversy ignited when Gandhi referenced excerpts from the memoir in Parliament, citing a 2023 social media post by the General to argue its availability for purchase.

Outside Parliament, Gandhi pointed to General Naravane's post on X, maintaining that the memoir was online. However, former Army Chief Naravane confirmed that his memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny," remains unpublished, aligning with Penguin Random House India's statement. In a social media post, Naravane clarified the book's status following a statement from the publisher on the alleged incorrect claim by Gandhi.

The situation has spurred a political uproar after Gandhi attempted to quote the "pre-print book" during the Lok Sabha session on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. This move was opposed by government members and led to a ruling by the Speaker barring the use of unpublished materials. The debate underscores issues surrounding government transparency and accountability.