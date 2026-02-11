Assam and Northeast Pioneering New Development Chapter with Union Budget Support

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the transformative potential of the recent Union Budget for Assam and the Northeast, asserting it paves a path for comprehensive development in the region. Addressing an audience in Guwahati, Chouhan remarked that the budget transcends mere fiscal accounting to act as a roadmap for 140 crore Indians' aspirations.

Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive growth, stating the budget opens new developmental avenues for India, particularly targeting northeastern states. Special emphasis has been placed on benefiting every societal segment and caste. The minister criticized Congress for exploiting the region as a political stronghold while maintaining its instability and underdevelopment.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's dedicated focus on the Northeast's progress, Chouhan underscored the significant capital investments fostered by the Union Budget, including substantial financial transfers and interest-free loans for infrastructure enhancement. He noted increased fiscal support and improved economic inclusion, underscoring the region's critical role in India's growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)