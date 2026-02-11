UP Budget 2026: A Historic Milestone Amid Political Skepticism

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav expressed skepticism regarding the potential impact of Uttar Pradesh's budget, scheduled for presentation today in the state assembly. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav remarked on the CM's lack of expertise in economics, hinting that expectations were low following the Union Budget's disappointment.

Yadav also criticized Adityanath for bringing up the Babri Masjid issue once more, questioning the rationale behind resurfacing the contentious topic. The SP leader's comments followed Adityanath's remarks that the Babri Masjid would never be rebuilt, a message Yadav deemed unnecessary given the issue's conclusion.

Conversely, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak painted an optimistic picture, announcing that the state's budget would be its largest ever. He emphasized the budget's focus on enhancing living conditions for women, youth, farmers, and the poor, signaling a shift towards uplifting the state's economic status under the BJP government. Pathak credited the administration with transforming UP into a thriving hub for investment.