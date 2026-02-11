Leema Rose's Exit Sparks Political Shuffle in Puducherry

Leema Rose, wife of the renowned 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, has announced her resignation from the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), a move that has stirred political circles in Puducherry. Her departure comes amid speculation that she might align with her son, Jose Charles, who recently established the Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK).

Charles, a former member of the Puducherry BJP, has declared his candidacy for the chief ministerial post in the upcoming elections. Rose, who served as the joint general secretary of the IJK, stated her contributions to the party over 14 years were unrecognized, prompting her exit. The party was founded by T R Paarivendhar, an ally of the BJP.

Rose is also the director of Martin Group of companies, spanning lottery, real estate, and hospitality sectors. Her decision follows months of awaiting a response from IJK leadership regarding her grievances. Despite her efforts in fighting societal injustices and aiding party development, her work remained unacknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)