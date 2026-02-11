Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

In a heated session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators raised slogans accusing the government of being 'unparliamentary' as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made his entrance. The uproar was spurred by ongoing tensions following repeated disruptions.

The source of the conflict was Abdullah's remarks made during a prior session, for which BJP MLAs have been demanding an apology. Sunil Sharma, the Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA, alleged bias in the Assembly's conduct, claiming that the Speaker favors ruling-party interruptions and disrupts opposition voices.

Adding fuel to the dispute, Abdullah criticized the India-US interim trade agreement in a speech, arguing it would harm Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and horticulture sectors. He suggested a shift in BJP MLAs' attitudes followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary defended Abdullah, accusing the BJP of igniting the disruptions and criticizing their lack of focus on local issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)