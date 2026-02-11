Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

BJP legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly demanded an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following his critical remarks. The protests, fueled by talks over the India-US trade deal, led to slogans of 'unparliamentary sarkaar.' Deputy CM defended Abdullah, accusing BJP of Assembly disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:15 IST
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks
Visual from J-K assembly (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators raised slogans accusing the government of being 'unparliamentary' as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made his entrance. The uproar was spurred by ongoing tensions following repeated disruptions.

The source of the conflict was Abdullah's remarks made during a prior session, for which BJP MLAs have been demanding an apology. Sunil Sharma, the Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA, alleged bias in the Assembly's conduct, claiming that the Speaker favors ruling-party interruptions and disrupts opposition voices.

Adding fuel to the dispute, Abdullah criticized the India-US interim trade agreement in a speech, arguing it would harm Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and horticulture sectors. He suggested a shift in BJP MLAs' attitudes followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary defended Abdullah, accusing the BJP of igniting the disruptions and criticizing their lack of focus on local issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026