Exercise Vayu Shakti: Power Unleashed by Indian Air Force

Exercise Vayu Shakti involves Indian Air Force fighters, including Rafale and Tejas, demonstrating prowess post-Operation Sindoor. Set in Pokharan on February 27, this event avoids long-distance targeting, with 120 assets mobilized. The exercise, following Operation Sindoor's success, hints at strategic implications nearby the western border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:10 IST
The upcoming Exercise Vayu Shakti will see fighter jets, such as Rafale, Su-30, and Tejas, showcasing the Indian Air Force's prowess in a grand display at Pokharan on February 27. This biennial event aims to highlight IAF's strength, especially after the triumph of Operation Sindoor.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, stated that the exercise would not include long-distance targeting. However, with over 120 assets, including fighter jets and helicopters, the demonstration promises to be a significant show of power.

This exercise, set near the western border, comes after last year's successful Operation Sindoor, where India counteracted militant threats in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The strategic implications of this demonstration remain open to interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

