Iranian President Apologizes Amid Protests and Global Nuclear Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to those affected by protests and the subsequent crackdown, criticized Western propaganda, and denied seeking nuclear weapons. He assured readiness for verification amidst ongoing negotiations with the U.S. and challenges faced by the International Atomic Energy Agency in inspecting Iran's nuclear facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant statement, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly apologized to citizens affected by the nationwide protests and the violent crackdown that ensued. Addressing the nation, he acknowledged the deep sorrow felt by many but stopped short of directly blaming Iranian security forces for their role in the bloodshed.

Pezeshkian also criticized what he termed as 'Western propaganda' while reiterating that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons. He expressed the country's willingness to undergo any kind of verification process to prove this point, highlighting ongoing negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

The president's comments come as tensions escalate with President Donald Trump's threat to deploy another aircraft carrier for increased pressure. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has struggled to conduct inspections of Iran's nuclear stockpile for several months, casting uncertainty over potential nuclear agreements.

