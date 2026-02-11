Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Political Crossroads: Coalition or Single-party Rule?

Congress MP Manickam Tagore comments on Tamil Nadu's political future, emphasizing the choice between coalition and single-party governance. He reflects on the Congress party's decision in 2006 not to join the DMK government, hinting at the importance of adhering to the people's verdict in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:27 IST
Tamil Nadu's Political Crossroads: Coalition or Single-party Rule?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, addressed the impending decision facing the people of Tamil Nadu regarding their choice in the upcoming Assembly election: coalition governance versus single-party control.

Reflecting on past decisions, Tagore admitted that Congress made a mistake by not joining the DMK government in 2006 despite winning 34 out of 48 seats contested in alliance.

He noted that the Congress party should have honored the electorate's decision, highlighting the importance of this issue as the region approaches elections once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shake-Up in European Markets: Major Downgrades and Strategic Moves Unfold

Shake-Up in European Markets: Major Downgrades and Strategic Moves Unfold

 Global
2
MAROON Revolutionizes Innerwear with 'Find My Skin-tone' Collection

MAROON Revolutionizes Innerwear with 'Find My Skin-tone' Collection

 India
3
Thrilling Double Super Over Seals South Africa's Victory over Afghanistan

Thrilling Double Super Over Seals South Africa's Victory over Afghanistan

 India
4
Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Mursh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026