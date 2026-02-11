Tamil Nadu's Political Crossroads: Coalition or Single-party Rule?

Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, addressed the impending decision facing the people of Tamil Nadu regarding their choice in the upcoming Assembly election: coalition governance versus single-party control.

Reflecting on past decisions, Tagore admitted that Congress made a mistake by not joining the DMK government in 2006 despite winning 34 out of 48 seats contested in alliance.

He noted that the Congress party should have honored the electorate's decision, highlighting the importance of this issue as the region approaches elections once more.

