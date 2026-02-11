Left Menu

Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

Marine Le Pen, facing an appeal trial over alleged misuse of European Parliament funds, challenges a ruling banning her from office. The trial's outcome could impact her ability to run for French president in 2027. Prosecutors claim she siphoned EU funds for party use while Le Pen maintains her innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:00 IST
Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • France

Marine Le Pen's appeal trial over the alleged misuse of European Parliament funds concluded this week, raising questions about her future in French politics. The prominent far-right leader contests a March 2025 verdict that found her guilty of misusing funds, potentially affecting her eligibility for the 2027 presidential election.

Le Pen, alongside ten other officials from her National Rally party, faces accusations of diverting EU funding meant for parliamentary aides. Prosecutors assert she improperly employed these aides for party purposes, with some having no contact with EU parliament members. The outcome of this trial may fundamentally influence France's political landscape.

At the heart of this case is a 2.9 million euro misuse of funds, which led to Le Pen being banned from holding elected office. The appeal offers a chance to overturn this decision. Le Pen's defense claims she adhered to parliamentary rules, criticizing the EU for lack of warnings. However, prosecutors maintain that she orchestrated a deliberate misappropriation scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

