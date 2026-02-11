Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

The Tamil Nadu BJP has announced the formation of a committee dedicated to managing its Legislative Assembly election efforts, with state chief Nainar Nagenthran at the helm.

This strategic panel is designed to ensure thorough preparation and seamless coordination within party ranks as they gear up for the impending Assembly elections.

Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan will serve as the coordinator, overseeing efforts with a team of senior leaders including S R Sekhar, R N Jayaprakash, M Venkatesan, Mala Selvakumar, and S R Ramapriyan acting as co-coordinators, according to a party release.

(With inputs from agencies.)