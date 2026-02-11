Left Menu

Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

The Tamil Nadu BJP has set up an election management committee led by state chief Nainar Nagenthran to prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections. The committee, with Pon Radhakrishnan as coordinator, aims to manage poll strategy and ensure cohesive party operation, involving several senior leaders.

Updated: 11-02-2026 15:13 IST
The Tamil Nadu BJP has announced the formation of a committee dedicated to managing its Legislative Assembly election efforts, with state chief Nainar Nagenthran at the helm.

This strategic panel is designed to ensure thorough preparation and seamless coordination within party ranks as they gear up for the impending Assembly elections.

Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan will serve as the coordinator, overseeing efforts with a team of senior leaders including S R Sekhar, R N Jayaprakash, M Venkatesan, Mala Selvakumar, and S R Ramapriyan acting as co-coordinators, according to a party release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

