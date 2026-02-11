Left Menu

PM Modi's Upcoming Assam Visit: Infrastructure Launches and Major Political Addresses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14, to inaugurate key infrastructure projects such as the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and IIM Guwahati's temporary campus. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the visit's significance, along with a major Supreme Court verdict on eviction practices in forest areas.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state on February 14, emphasizing the inauguration of several infrastructure projects. Key among them are the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati.

Modi's itinerary includes a flight from Delhi to Chabua, followed by a ceremonial air show and a comprehensive tour of the new developments. The Prime Minister will also oversee the inauguration of an AI-enabled data center at Amingaon and the dedication of 100 electric buses.

In a separate development, Sarma lauded a Supreme Court ruling as a 'historic victory' for Assam, which permits eviction drives in forest areas under certain conditions, reclaiming large tracts of land. The visit will conclude with Modi addressing a large gathering of BJP workers in Khanapara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

