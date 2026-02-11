Poland's Stance on Board of Peace Explained

Poland will not participate in the U.S.-led Board of Peace at present. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the decision, citing national reservations about the board's configuration as the primary reason.

Despite choosing not to engage currently, Tusk stated that Poland will keep evaluating the potential involvement. He highlighted that these concerns were pivotal in the government's decision-making process.

The Prime Minister confirmed this stance during a government meeting, emphasizing careful analysis of the board's structure before making any future commitments.

